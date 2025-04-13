Dalit man's murder in Karchana sad and worrying: BSP supremo Mayawati

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said the murder of a Dalit man in Karchana area of Prayagraj is 'extremely sad and worrying'.

In an X post in Hindi, she demanded that the government must take strict action against such "criminal, anti-social and feudal elements running amok in the state and establish the rule of law".

She also wrote that government should take incidents of disrespect to the statue of Constitution maker Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar seriously and "take strict action against criminals who create tension and violence in the society so that recurrence of such incidents can be stopped."

The BSP chief was referring to two recent incidents, one involving the murder of a Dalit man in Itaura village and the second related to tension over removal of an Ambedkar statue in Mawai Khatri village.