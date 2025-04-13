Death threat to NIA judge, jail break warning demanding release of Maoist leaders in Ranchi

RANCHI: The judge of the NIA (National Investigation Agency) Court in Ranchi has received a death threat and has also been warned of a jail break to free the top Maoist leaders Prashant Bose and Sheela Marandi.

An FIR has been registered against four accused persons at Kotwali Police Station in Ranchi in this regard on Friday.

According to the FIR, the letters sent via speed post to the Ranchi Civil Court target an NIA court judge with a clear warning of an attack within a month and a coordinated jail-break to free Maoist leaders Prashant Bose and Sheela Marandi.

Officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station, Adikant Mahato, informed that as soon as he got the information, he reached the court, where he found two envelopes sent by speed post.

Different names were written in both the letters, but the motive was the same - murder of the judge and jail break.

“It has been written in the letter that the shooters have already been paid the money to make an attack on the judge. In addition to that, it is also mentioned in the letter that all preparations have already been made to get Prashant Bose and Sheela Marandi get out of jail,” said the officer-in-charge.

A mobile number is also given in the letter, he added.