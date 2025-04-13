Death threat to NIA judge, jail break warning demanding release of Maoist leaders in Ranchi

RANCHI: The judge of the NIA (National Investigation Agency) Court in Ranchi has received a death threat and has also been warned of a jail break to free the top Maoist leaders Prashant Bose and Sheela Marandi.
An FIR has been registered against four accused persons at Kotwali Police Station in Ranchi in this regard on Friday.
According to the FIR, the letters sent via speed post to the Ranchi Civil Court target an NIA court judge with a clear warning of an attack within a month and a coordinated jail-break to free Maoist leaders Prashant Bose and Sheela Marandi.
Officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station, Adikant Mahato, informed that as soon as he got the information, he reached the court, where he found two envelopes sent by speed post.
Different names were written in both the letters, but the motive was the same - murder of the judge and jail break.
“It has been written in the letter that the shooters have already been paid the money to make an attack on the judge. In addition to that, it is also mentioned in the letter that all preparations have already been made to get Prashant Bose and Sheela Marandi get out of jail,” said the officer-in-charge.
A mobile number is also given in the letter, he added.
The officer-in-charge further informed that the police have made Arun Kumar, Anamika Enterprises Pvt. Ltd, Saket Tirkey and an unknown person as accused persons in the FIR lodged at Kotwali Police Station.
When the mobile number given in the letter was investigated, it turned out to be registered in the name of Arun Kumar, an officer of Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB), he said.
Mahto said that the entire matter is being investigated seriously. It is yet to be determined whether these names are genuine actors in the plot or have been falsely implicated to mislead authorities, he said.
Meanwhile, the security of the court premises and the concerned judge has been tightened, and police and security agencies have been put on alert mode.
Bose, widely known as ‘Kishan Da’, is a central figure in the CPI (Maoist) structure, arrested in late 2021. His wife, Sheela Marandi, too, has remained on the radar of multiple security agencies.
Kishan Da is one of the senior-most Maoist leaders and was the chief of the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI) before it merged with the CPI-ML (People’s War) to form the CPI (Maoist) in 2004.
He was one of the ideologues, who oversaw the reunification of the revolutionary forces, that led to formation of the most-dreaded Maoist outfit CPI (Maoist).
Kishan Da’s wife Sheela Marandi, another senior most leader of the Maoist party and the only women member in the decision-making Central Committee (CC) of the CPI (Maoist) was also arrested along with him.