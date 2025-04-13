Nation

Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hits Himachal's Mandi; no damage reported

The epicentre was located at 31.49 degree latitude and 76.94 degree longitude in the Mandi region.
The Mandi district falls under seismic zone 5, which is a high-damage risk zone.
SHIMLA: A moderate-intensity earthquake, measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale, struck Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Sunday, officials said.

The depth of the earthquake, which struck near Mandi town at 9:18 am, was 5 km, the Met office said.

No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the state so far, officials said.

