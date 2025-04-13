Incredible India app to get AI-powered travel planner, DigiLocker integration

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Tourism is set to launch an upgraded version of the Incredible India mobile application with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features and an integrated DigiLocker service, offering a personalised and hassle-free travel planning experience across states.

Officials familiar with the development said the new version of the app will act as a comprehensive digital travel companion, providing information based on the user’s location and preferences.

“Besides finalising their itinerary, the users will be able to make reservations; book rail and air tickets. Moreover, it will also have DigiLocker service integrated that will allow a person to travel without the fear of losing important documents such as Aadhaar card, passport and other identification proof.

Chatbot service, details of destination, and different packages including availability of publicity and marketing content are going to be highlights of Incredible India mobile app,” said ministry officials.