Incredible India app to get AI-powered travel planner, DigiLocker integration

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Tourism is set to launch an upgraded version of the Incredible India mobile application with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features and an integrated DigiLocker service, offering a personalised and hassle-free travel planning experience across states.
Officials familiar with the development said the new version of the app will act as a comprehensive digital travel companion, providing information based on the user’s location and preferences.
“Besides finalising their itinerary, the users will be able to make reservations; book rail and air tickets. Moreover, it will also have DigiLocker service integrated that will allow a person to travel without the fear of losing important documents such as Aadhaar card, passport and other identification proof.
Chatbot service, details of destination, and different packages including availability of publicity and marketing content are going to be highlights of Incredible India mobile app,” said ministry officials.
The app will also serve as the Incredible India Content Hub, a digital repository that stakeholders and various government departments can access. It will house a curated collection of high-quality images, films, brochures and newsletters related to Indian tourism.
Officials explained that the AI feature allows travellers to create a customised itinerary simply by selecting their tourism interests, such as wildlife, spiritual, wellness, wedding or adventure, and the number of days they plan to travel. The app will then generate a detailed travel plan, along with booking options for tickets and accommodation.
The Ministry last year launched a revamped Incredible India digital portal on the occasion of World Tourism Day in September. Designed as a one-stop digital platform, the portal was aimed at improving the travel experience for both domestic and international tourists—offering services from discovery and research to booking and return.
The latest facelift of the digital platforms comes in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to modernise India’s tourism portal to match the global best. To achieve this, the Ministry studied top tourism websites from countries including the United States, Australia, Dubai, Singapore, Scotland, Switzerland, Japan and New Zealand.