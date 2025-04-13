JNU clarifies no hostel reserved based on region, assures 'priority' to northeast students in Barak Hostel

NEW DELHI: Amid demands for reserving seats in the newly inaugurated Barak Hostel, Jawaharlal Nehru University has clarified that no hostel is reserved based on region or culture but priority is being given to students from the northeast in line with official directives.

The university said the hostel allotment process began on April 8 in a phased manner and 'priority have been given to the northeast students in Barak Hostel'.

It, however, emphasized the existing policy would continue to be followed for all accommodations, including Barak Hostel.

"This is brought to the kind notice and information to all the concerned stakeholders...The Barak hostel was opened officially for allotment of JNU students on April 7," the university said in a circular, referring to the Inter-University (INU) agreement and the government-funded Barak Hostel project.

"Presently, all northeastern students are residing at all JNU hostels. No hostel is reserved based on a specific region or culture in JNU," the circular read.