NIA to collect Tahawwur Rana’s voice sample to match, corroborate call records

According to the sources, the ‘mystery witness’, who is in the NIA custody, belongs to Kochi, and the investigators plan to take Rana to the southern city and confront him with the person.

Rana had also visited the city several times before the attack was unleashed several times and the same person helped him and another accused in the case, David Coleman Headley, in arranging travel logistics. It is learnt that at least two officers of the NIA Kochi unit are part of the team of 12 investigators, who are questioning Rana.

The sources said, investigators are also looking into whether Rana was connected to Dawood Ibrahim or his criminal network known as D-Company, which is based in Dubai.

Rana is being questioned not just for his role in the Mumbai attacks, but also to see if he was involved in planning similar terror attacks in other Indian cities, they added.

Keeping this in mind and also to retrace events that took place 17 years ago to unravel the full scope of the conspiracy, the sources said, the NIA probe team may take Rana to various locations across the country.

Besides telling about his origins in Pakistan, family, education, immigration to Canada with his wife and opening the immigration and travel agency in Chicago, Rana largely remained uncooperative, the sources said, adding that he has so far been claiming his inability to recall the chain of events but has confirmed his presence in Mumbai at least one week before the attack.