Punjab Police arrest two operatives of Pak-ISI backed terror module; 2.8 Kg IED recovered

CHANDIGARH: Punjab police busted a terror module operated by Germany-based Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon and arrested its two key operatives, averting a possible targeted terror attack.

The police recovered a 2.8 Kg improvised explosive device (IED) containing 1.6 Kg RDX along with a remote control from their possession.

The operation was conducted jointly by teams of Counter-Intelligence Ferozepur and State Special Operating cell, SAS Nagar, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Those arrested have been identified as Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh, both residents of District Fatehgarh Sahib. Both the arrested individuals have a criminal history and were previously involved in multiple narcotics-related cases.

Yadav said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a Rs 10 lakh reward on the accused Goldy Dhillon, who is a key operative of the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

“With busting of this module, Punjab Police has successfully foiled plans of Pakistan-based ISI to disturb peace and harmony in the region,” he said.