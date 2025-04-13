Punjab Police arrest two operatives of Pak-ISI backed terror module; 2.8 Kg IED recovered

CHANDIGARH: Punjab police busted a terror module operated by Germany-based Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon and arrested its two key operatives, averting a possible targeted terror attack.
The police recovered a 2.8 Kg improvised explosive device (IED) containing 1.6 Kg RDX along with a remote control from their possession.
The operation was conducted jointly by teams of Counter-Intelligence Ferozepur and State Special Operating cell, SAS Nagar, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.
Those arrested have been identified as Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh, both residents of District Fatehgarh Sahib. Both the arrested individuals have a criminal history and were previously involved in multiple narcotics-related cases.
Yadav said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a Rs 10 lakh reward on the accused Goldy Dhillon, who is a key operative of the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.
“With busting of this module, Punjab Police has successfully foiled plans of Pakistan-based ISI to disturb peace and harmony in the region,” he said.
He added that preliminary investigations also revealed that the accused Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon has recently been involved in conspiring attack on influential persons in the state and at present is working at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI.
Further investigations on their links to their transnational networks and involvement in anti-national activities are underway, he added.
Sharing operation details, Assitant Inspector General of Police (Counter Intelligence) Ferozepur Gursevak Singh Brar said the police teams had received reliable inputs that accused Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh were allegedly working on the directions of their Germany-based handler Goldy Dhillon and have recently retrieved the a consignment of explosives, which they were going to deliver to their unknown associate in their Hyundai Venue car.
Acting swiftly, Police teams from CI Ferozepur and SSOC SAS Nagar arrested both the accused persons from the Sirhind area in Fatehgarh Sahib district, and recovered IED from their white Hyundai Venue vehicle, he said.
"Police teams have also impounded their vehicle. A case dated April 11 has been registered under sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Explosive Substance Act at Police Station SSOC SAS Nagar," he added.