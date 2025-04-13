Punjab Police quizzes Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa over 'bomb' remark

AIG Grewal, speaking to reporters outside Bajwa's residence, said the police team arrived to find the source of Bajwa's information since it was a matter of national security.

"So far, he has not given any input useful to us," she said.

Meanwhile, Mann in a video message on Sunday said, "Bajwa gave a statement, saying 50 bombs have reached Punjab. Neither the Punjab Police Intelligence Office nor any other Intelligence agency in the country have shared such an information. Then how did Bajwa make such a statement? Does he have a direct connection with Pakistan? Did any agency in Pakistan call him up and share the information?"

Mann also said it is Bajwa's responsibility to share the details.

"Are you waiting for the bombs to explode and people to die?" he asked.

"If you do not have the information and gave the statement only to create panic in Punjab, then it is a serious crime. Strict action will be taken," he said.

Mann sought a clarification from the Congress party as well.

"Is Congress party hand-in-glove with anti-national forces? Does it know how many bombs have reached Punjab and exploded? The party's national leaders and Bajwa should give clarification," the chief minister said.

Lashing out at Bajwa for his 'irresponsible' statement, Mann said, "Be ready for strict action".