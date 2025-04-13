Sambhal DM orders probe into 'financial irregularities' related to dargah, validity of land as 'Waqf'

SAMBHAL: The district administration has ordered a probe into alleged financial irregularities related to a dargah here and encroachment of land, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said the probe will focus not just on the financial irregularities, but also whether the land on which the dargah stands was Waqf property.

According to the complainant, the dargah of Dada Mouazmiya Shah which stood on Waqf land at Janeta village panchayat of the Baniyakheda development block in Chandausi was being illegally occupied by one Shahid Mian.

He was also operating an unauthorized medical clinic on the encroached land, the complainant Javed said.

The Waqf land has been without a 'mutawalli' (caretaker) since 2019 and remains vacant but Shahid allegedly was earning a "substantial income from the annual Urs festival held at the dargah," the complaint said.