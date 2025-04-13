'There won’t be any gangster or drug smuggler in Punjab once SAD comes back to power': Sukhbir Singh Badal

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said no gangster or drug smuggler would remain in Punjab once SAD is back in power in 2027. He also assured government jobs for Panjabis.
Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Baisakhi at Talwandi Sabo, Sukhbir said, "I am committed to making Punjab the number one state in the country. I am also committed to augmenting the social welfare schemes and giving relief to the weaker sections."
Sukhbir spoke about safeguarding the interests of Punjabis and how SAD will reintroduce the ‘aata daal’ scheme, besides doubling the old age pension and Shagun schemes. He also spoke about bringing in a law banning outsiders from purchasing agricultural land in Punjab.
Badal also made a fervent appeal for unity in the Sikh community (Panth) as said all Akalis should come back in the party fold in the interest of Punjab, Punjabiat and the Khalsa Panth.
"The time has come to save Punjab from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has always looted it. Repose faith in the SAD, which has always delivered on its promises.’’
He also spoke that the conspiracies which were being hatched to damage the party and erode the credibility of Sikh institutions.
He said the management boards of both Sri Hazur Sahib and Patna Sahib had been expanded to bring them under government control.
Asserting that all this was initiated once the SAD left the NDA, he said recently the conspiracy had been enlarged to woo the Jathedars of Takhts by giving them security and other allurements.
Mentioning Giani Harpreet Singh, he said the former and others tried to destroy the prestige of the Panth instead of strengthening it. "I thank the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee, which has successfully taken back the control of the Takht from the central government, which had forced the Jathedars to take a stand against the Sikh community."
Asserting that the SAD was the true inheritor of Punjab (varis Punjab di), Badal said the party was responsible for speedy development of the state by establishing thermal plants, roads and airports, augmenting irrigation facilities, bringing in the MSP for wheat and paddy.
Badal also condemned the AAP government for betraying Punjabis. "Where is the Rs 1100 per month promise for women, Rs 2500 pension scheme and promises to lift all 22 crops on MSP and make Punjab drug-free?”
He said instead of fulfilling these promises, AAP was looting Punjab with Arvind Kejriwal having taken over as the de facto chief minister. "Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has abrogated his responsibilities due to which gangsters have taken over the State and grenade attacks have become a common occurrence,’’ he added.
Former SAD Working President Balwinder Singh Bhundar appealed to the people to support the SAD in rebuilding the State. Harsimrat Kaur Badal appealed to Akali workers to bury their differences and support their mother party.