'There won’t be any gangster or drug smuggler in Punjab once SAD comes back to power': Sukhbir Singh Badal

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said no gangster or drug smuggler would remain in Punjab once SAD is back in power in 2027. He also assured government jobs for Panjabis.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Baisakhi at Talwandi Sabo, Sukhbir said, "I am committed to making Punjab the number one state in the country. I am also committed to augmenting the social welfare schemes and giving relief to the weaker sections."

Sukhbir spoke about safeguarding the interests of Punjabis and how SAD will reintroduce the ‘aata daal’ scheme, besides doubling the old age pension and Shagun schemes. He also spoke about bringing in a law banning outsiders from purchasing agricultural land in Punjab.

Badal also made a fervent appeal for unity in the Sikh community (Panth) as said all Akalis should come back in the party fold in the interest of Punjab, Punjabiat and the Khalsa Panth.

"The time has come to save Punjab from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has always looted it. Repose faith in the SAD, which has always delivered on its promises.’’

He also spoke that the conspiracies which were being hatched to damage the party and erode the credibility of Sikh institutions.