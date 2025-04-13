Unauthorised procession triggers communal violence in MP's Guna, nine arrested

BHOPAL: Nine persons, all from the minority community, have been arrested so far in connection with the alleged attack on a Hanuman Jayanti procession – which was being taken out without permission of authorities – in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening.

According to official sources, nine men, including the prime accused and history-sheeter Vicky Khan, who is believed to have masterminded the alleged attack on the procession, have been arrested by the local police till Sunday afternoon.

The alleged incident in the communally sensitive Karnal Ganj locality of Guna city had happened at around 7:30 pm, when the Hanuman Jayanti procession, led by the local BJP municipal councillor Om Prakash ‘Gabbar’ Kushwah, was passing through the sensitive locality.

When the procession reached near a place of worship, some individuals, led by history-sheeter Vicky Khan, objected to the loud DJ music and offensive religious slogans. The heated exchange between the groups suddenly turned violent.

“Just when the heated exchange of words was happening, people from the top of the mosque started pelting stones on the procession. Stones were pelted on the procession by people from houses neighbouring the mosque, including Vicky Khan’s house. Vicky’s son, Amin Khan, fired from a pistol on one of the devotees in the procession, but the devotee Rajat Gwal had a narrow escape. The attack, which was carried out by Vicky Khan and his men, has resulted in injuries to nine to ten forming part of the procession,” the BJP councillor Kushwah mentioned in the complaint.