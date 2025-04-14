Ahmedabad Diary | Rupani’s rise to national politics on the cards

There are rumours on the grapevine that former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani is set for a national political leap. A seasoned strategist, Rupani has flexed his organisational prowess not just in Gujarat but also as the saffron party’s point man in Punjab and other states. A party loyalist, he took over the reins of the state from Anandiben Patel in 2016 and steered the government for over five years — an era marked by administrative continuity and political stability. It’s not hard to guess why the BJP high command is considering him for a high-stakes national role. Rupani’s rise could recalibrate the party’s national game plan, blending local connect with able leadership.

Police dept set for massive shake-up

The state police department is plagued by a mounting administrative logjam as those holding key posts, including the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), have been given additional charges. The result? A visible strain on law and order across the state. Nearly 15 SP-level officers are still awaiting official postings, and five recently promoted DIGs are in limbo. The Secretariat is abuzz with chatter that a long-overdue shake-up in police could soon turn into a full-blown “transfer yatra”. With crucial units like the IB and Crime Branch running on empty, the need for timely appointments is being felt more strongly than ever before.