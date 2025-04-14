Ahmedabad Diary | Rupani’s rise to national politics on the cards

There are rumours on the grapevine that former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani is set for a national political leap. A seasoned strategist, Rupani has flexed his organisational prowess not just in Gujarat but also as the saffron party’s point man in Punjab and other states. A party loyalist, he took over the reins of the state from Anandiben Patel in 2016 and steered the government for over five years — an era marked by administrative continuity and political stability. It’s not hard to guess why the BJP high command is considering him for a high-stakes national role. Rupani’s rise could recalibrate the party’s national game plan, blending local connect with able leadership.
Police dept set for massive shake-up
The state police department is plagued by a mounting administrative logjam as those holding key posts, including the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), have been given additional charges. The result? A visible strain on law and order across the state. Nearly 15 SP-level officers are still awaiting official postings, and five recently promoted DIGs are in limbo. The Secretariat is abuzz with chatter that a long-overdue shake-up in police could soon turn into a full-blown “transfer yatra”. With crucial units like the IB and Crime Branch running on empty, the need for timely appointments is being felt more strongly than ever before.
Patil sounds the poll bugle at event in Surat
Union Minister and BJP leader CR Patil sounded the poll bugle at a Bihar Day event in Surat, declaring, “156 in Gujarat. And now 200+ in Bihar.” In a fiery speech, he blamed all of the state’s woes on the caste politics that have dominated the public discourse for long. “Caste keeps Bihar sick,” he stressed. He declared that Naxalism was dead and that it was time to turn a fresh page. In a bid to bolster the saffron party’s base in the state, Patil promised to join Chhath Puja and tied it to the party’s campaign: “I’ll celebrate Chhath — and victory.” He also announced a special Surat-Bihar train for devotees to ensure a smooth experience for them.
Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com