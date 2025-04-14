Amid political storm over Haryana CM's remarks on future Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary reaffirms leadership by Nitish

PATNA: Hours after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked JD(U) supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take serious note of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s remarks on the future CM of Bihar, deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary clarified on Monday that Nitish would continue to lead the NDA alliance for the next term.
Speaking at the launch of ‘Dr Ambedkar Samagra Seva Abhiyan’, Choudhary reiterated that the upcoming assembly elections would be fought under Nitish’s leadership.
“He will continue to serve as chief minister for the next term as well,” he said, adding that the NDA government under Nitish’s leadership would take the state forward.
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini had on Sunday sparked controversy by projecting Choudhary as Bihar’s future CM during an event in Gurgaon.
“The BJP’s victory march should continue from Haryana to Bihar. The flag of victory would be unfurled in Bihar by Samrat Choudhary,” Saini said.
Reacting to Saini's remark, Tejashwi Yadav said on Monday, "The JD(U) must take serious note of the comment. Saini is a member of the BJP national executive. He appears to have revealed what the party's top leadership has decided, but is not making public."
"It is now clear that the BJP is unwilling to let Nitish continue as CM. Already he seems to be powerless. His persona is being used as a mask and the JD(U) is being run by people like (Union minister) Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan and (working president) Sanjay Kumar Jha, both of whom have sold themselves to the BJP," he added.
Countering Tejashwi’s allegations, Choudhary said, “The NDA government is united and will contest the assembly elections under Nitish’s leadership. He is and will remain the face of NDA in Bihar.”
JD(U), a major ally of the BJP, also tried to downplay the controversy, saying that there is no doubt over Nitish’s leadership in the assembly elections.
“Top leaders of BJP have already said that Nitish Kumar will remain the face of NDA in Bihar and will continue to serve as CM for the next term as well,” JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar said.
Samrat Choudary during his speech, also reacted to Tejashwi Yadav's allegations that BJP was anti-Dalit and anti-reservation.
Referring to Tejashwi’s claim that two universities were created out of the approval of 10 universities under the RJD regime, Choudhary said that altogether 23 universities were built under Nitish’s regime.
“This is a reality, and anybody can check it from the records of the state government,” he added.
Highlighting the objective behind the launch of ‘Dr Ambedkar Samagra Seva Abhiyan’, the deputy chief minister said that it was aimed at fulfilling Ambedkar's dreams of inclusive development.
Under the campaign, Dalits hamlets would be provided basic amenities like drains, connecting roads and potable water. The officials concerned will also verify whether the people living in Dalit hamlets were getting benefits of Ujjwala Yojna and Ayushman Bharat.
“If any lapses are found, corrective measures will be taken immediately,” he asserted.