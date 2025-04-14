Amid political storm over Haryana CM's remarks on future Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary reaffirms leadership by Nitish

PATNA: Hours after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked JD(U) supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take serious note of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s remarks on the future CM of Bihar, deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary clarified on Monday that Nitish would continue to lead the NDA alliance for the next term.

Speaking at the launch of ‘Dr Ambedkar Samagra Seva Abhiyan’, Choudhary reiterated that the upcoming assembly elections would be fought under Nitish’s leadership.

“He will continue to serve as chief minister for the next term as well,” he said, adding that the NDA government under Nitish’s leadership would take the state forward.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini had on Sunday sparked controversy by projecting Choudhary as Bihar’s future CM during an event in Gurgaon.

“The BJP’s victory march should continue from Haryana to Bihar. The flag of victory would be unfurled in Bihar by Samrat Choudhary,” Saini said.

Reacting to Saini's remark, Tejashwi Yadav said on Monday, "The JD(U) must take serious note of the comment. Saini is a member of the BJP national executive. He appears to have revealed what the party's top leadership has decided, but is not making public."

"It is now clear that the BJP is unwilling to let Nitish continue as CM. Already he seems to be powerless. His persona is being used as a mask and the JD(U) is being run by people like (Union minister) Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan and (working president) Sanjay Kumar Jha, both of whom have sold themselves to the BJP," he added.