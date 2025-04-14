Congress committed to protection of constitutional values: Kharge on Ambedkar's birth anniversary

NEW DELHI: On B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, the Congress on Monday reiterated its commitment to his idea of social justice and said that it takes an "oath" to always remain committed to the protection of constitutional values and democracy.

Ambedkar is recognised for his lifelong struggle for the empowerment of Scheduled Castes and his key role in drafting the Constitution.

Born in a Dalit family in 1891, he was a brilliant student who went on to study in foreign countries. The discrimination he suffered in Indian society turned him into a committed social reformer. He was India's first law minister. He died in 1956.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar gave the people of the country the Constitution of India based on the democratic values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, which is the most powerful tool for social justice and inclusive development."

Ambedkar described inclusiveness as his ultimate duty for the progress and unity of the country and strongly emphasised protecting the rights of all, Kharge said.

"On his 135th birth anniversary, we reiterate our unwavering commitment to his ideas of social change and social justice. The Congress party takes an oath that we will always remain committed to the protection of constitutional values and the protection of democracy," he said.