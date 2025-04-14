Congress insulted Ambedkar, reduced SCs, STs and OBCs into second class citizens: PM Modi

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress party of reducing the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs into "second-class citizens" while in power.

The Prime Minister's accusation came on the birth anniversary of social reformer and chief architect of Indian Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar.

Modi was addressing a rally in Hisar after laying foundation stone for a new terminal building at Majaraja Agrasen Airport worth over Rs 410 crore and flagging off a flight to Ayodhya.

Launching an all-out attack on the Congress, Modi said that the Congress party's opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, benefitted only a few "extremists" while leaving the rest of the community neglected, uneducated and impoverished.

The Prime Minister said if the Congress truly cared for the Muslim community, the party would have appointed a Muslim as their party president or allocated 50 per cent of tickets during elections to Muslim candidates.

He stated that the new provisions will honor the sanctity of Waqf, ensuring that the rights of poor and Pasmanda Muslim families, women, and children are upheld. He affirmed that this reflects the true spirit of the constitution and genuine social justice.

"The Constitution talks about a secular civil code, but Congress never implemented it. Today, uniform civil code has been implemented in Uttarakhand. Unfortunately, the Congress is opposing this," he said.

He criticized the Congress for its treatment of Ambedkar, stating that while he was alive, they insulted him, orchestrated his electoral defeats twice, and conspired to exclude him from the system. He remarked that after Babasaheb’s passing, the party also attempted to erase his legacy and suppress his ideas. He highlighted that Dr. Ambedkar was the protector of the Constitution, whereas they became its destroyer. He stated that while Dr. Ambedkar aimed to bring equality, Congress spread the virus of vote-bank politics in the country.