Congress MLA Indira Meena 'slaps BJP functionary, tears his clothes' in ugly spat in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Congress MLA, Indira Meena allegedly slapped BJP functionary Hanuman Dixit following an ugly spat between BJP and Congress leaders at Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan on Sunday night.

Indira Meena climbed onto Dixit's car and tore his clothes during the heated confrontation. Following this, a video of the incident went viral sparking an outrage.

The clash occurred at Ambedkar Circle in Baunli town. It was over installation of plaques beneath a statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar which was unveiled two years ago.

Ahead of "Ambedkar Jayanti" on April 14, plans were underway to install plaques bearing the names of MLA Indira Meena and Municipal Council President Kamlesh Devi Joshi. However, tensions flared when BJP workers, led by Pradhan Krishna Poswal and BJP Mandal President Hanuman Dixit, reached the site to oppose the move.

While BJP leaders objected to the installation of new plaques under an already inaugurated statue, accusing the Congress of politicizing the issue, MLA Indira Meena claimed that BJP workers, under the influence of alcohol, deliberately tried to disrupt the event.

In a social media post, Meena accused BJP workers of being anti-Ambedkar and anti-Constitution. She claimed that BJP members halted the beautification work at Bauli’s Ambedkar Circle ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti and vandalized plaques and tiles from a previous inauguration.

Meena further alleged that the police failed to act against the culprits and accused the administration of shielding them. She condemned the incident, calling it an attack not just on a statue, but on the Constitution and the rights of marginalized communities.