Government taking 'transformative' steps to modernise country’s criminal justice system: HM Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government has been taking 'transformative' steps to modernise the country’s criminal justice system by making mandatory visit of forensic teams to crime spot, in cases entailing punishment over seven years.

He also claimed that introducing three new criminal laws is the biggest reform of the 21st century.

Speaking at the ‘All India Forensic Summit’ organised, the Home Minister said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are striving to ensure that those seeking 'justice' are receiving 'timely' justice too. The outcome is satisfying. Our main goal is to build a secure, capable and empowered India.”

Shah said, “The Government of India has introduced three new laws to strengthen the criminal justice system. This summit has been organised to discuss two key aspects: the effective implementation of these new laws and the future role of forensic science in countering terrorism.”

Highlighting the role of forensics in ensuring timely justice and improving conviction rate, Shah said, “The nature of crime has changed significantly --criminals are now using technology and modern communication tools, making crime borderless. Earlier, crimes were mostly confined to districts, cities, or countries, but now, they have no boundaries.”