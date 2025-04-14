Insider Track | 3 IPS officers key in Rana extradition

Besides deft diplomatic manoeuvrings, two Jharkhand cadre IPS officers played critical roles in the extradition of 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana from the United States, carrying out the operation without a glitch. Ashish Batra, an IPS officer of the 1997 batch and an Inspector General (IG) in the NIA, led the Indian team to whom the Americans handed over Rana. Jaya Roy, also from the Jharkhand cadre of 2011, assisted Batra.

Jaya is a Deputy Inspector General and the NIA’s Senior Public Relations Officer. Many in the NIA believe her presence gave the Indian team strength at the legal and media management levels. Prabhat Kumar, an IPS from the 2019 batch of Chattisgarh cadre, also played a critical role. He took the custody of Rana in the US and coordinated the entire security drill from Delhi Airport to Tihar Jail.

’24-batch officers head to Manipur

Ethnic violence-hit Manipur has received the highest-ever number of allocations of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. The Centre has deputed 16 2024 batch officers, recently inducted into service, to the state. Many in the North Block believe the government’s move is an attempt to stabilise the situation in the troubled state. The step aims to strengthen the administrative machinery and improve policing and intelligence coordination in Manipur, which has experienced intermittent violence for the past two years.