JMM rejects Waqf Bill, backs nationwide caste census at 13th General Convention in Ranchi

RANCHI: During the 13th General Convention in Ranchi, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) strongly opposed the recently implemented Waqf Amendment Act and reiterated its long-standing demand for a nationwide caste census.

The two-day Central Convention started on Monday, April 14th at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar courtyard in Ranchi.

Led by JMM Executive President and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the party resolved to protect the rights of the poor and tribal society of the state.

Meanwhile, a 108-page organizational report of the party was also tabled during the convention.

Senior party MLA Stephen Marandi presented a comprehensive political proposal that addressed several key issues concerning social justice, minority rights, and employment policy.

Marandi emphasised that JMM supports the conduct of a caste-based census not only within Jharkhand but across the entire country, viewing it as essential for equitable policy-making.

In its proposal, the party also registered opposition to the present framework of delimitation, calling for a more inclusive and representative process.

Regarding the Waqf Amendment Act, Marandi clarified that the party considers the amendment a direct infringement on the rights of minorities and a violation of the secular spirit enshrined in the Constitution.