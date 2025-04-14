Kalash installed atop Ram temple in Ayodhya, CM Yogi Adityanath expresses joy and happiness

LUCKNOW: Kalash was installed atop the Ram temple on April 14 following due rituals. According to Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, the high priests led the the rituals as per Vedic traditions at 9:15 am and the Puja concluded at 10:30 am.
After the Vedic rituals, the Kalash was placed on the spire of the temple with the help of machines and cranes.
Champat Rai said that a significant milestone in the temple’s construction was achieved on the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi and the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar.
“The next phase will see the installation of the ‘dhwajdand’ on the temple’s main shikhar (peak). The overall construction work is progressing steadily,” he stated.
Champat Rai also shared that the construction machinery would now be removed from the temple premises, marking a significant shift.
Meanwhile, reacting to the significant milestone, UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked that the construction of Ram temple stood as a powerful symbol of not just 'spiritual' devotion, but also cultural and social harmony.
He emphasised that the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya reflected the collective faith and unwavering resolve of the people of India.
"The temple in Ayodhya will reinforce Sanatan values on the global stage,” said CM Yogi.
The Chief Minister lauded the temple trust and all individuals contributing to the construction, calling it a defining step toward building a 'New India'.
He reiterated the state government’s commitment to transforming Ayodhya into a world-class spiritual and tourism destination.