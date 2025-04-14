Massive fire breaks out at chemical manufacturing unit in Gujarat's Bharuch; dousing operations underway

BHARUCH: A massive fire broke out at the premises of a chemical manufacturing unit in Bharuch on Monday, an official said.

Several fire tenders have reached the spot, and dousing operations are underway at the Jal Aqua Company.

As of now, no casualties have been reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, an official said.

As per the visuals from the spot, a massive black smoke was seen coming out of the building.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.