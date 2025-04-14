New frog species discovered in Assam

GUWAHATI: Researchers in Assam discovered a new frog species at the Garbhanga Reserve Forest, a biodiversity hotspot on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Named Leptobrachium aryatium, the frog species has fiery orange-and-black eyes, a unique reticulated throat pattern, and a smooth, rhythmic call at dusk.

Scientific analysis of its appearance, DNA and call patterns confirmed Leptobrachium aryatium as previously unknown species.

It was discovered by herpetologists Dr Jayaditya Purkayastha, Dr Dipankar Dutta, Dr Jayanta Gogoi and Dr Saibal Sengupta. They named it Leptobrachium aryatium to pay tribute to the Guwahati-based Arya Vidyapeeth College that shaped their scientific journeys.

They were at some point in time associated with the college, either as students or faculty members.

An article on the discovery of the frog species was published in 'Zootaxa', a New Zealand-based peer-reviewed scientific mega journal for animal taxonomists, on April 14.

Purkayastha said the research on the frog species started in 2004 and he and the other researchers had concluded that the species belonged to the Leptobrachium smithi frog species, also found in the Southeast Asian countries and Bangladesh.