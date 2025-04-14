New frog species discovered in Assam

GUWAHATI: Researchers in Assam discovered a new frog species at the Garbhanga Reserve Forest, a biodiversity hotspot on the outskirts of Guwahati.
Named Leptobrachium aryatium, the frog species has fiery orange-and-black eyes, a unique reticulated throat pattern, and a smooth, rhythmic call at dusk.
Scientific analysis of its appearance, DNA and call patterns confirmed Leptobrachium aryatium as previously unknown species.
It was discovered by herpetologists Dr Jayaditya Purkayastha, Dr Dipankar Dutta, Dr Jayanta Gogoi and Dr Saibal Sengupta. They named it Leptobrachium aryatium to pay tribute to the Guwahati-based Arya Vidyapeeth College that shaped their scientific journeys.
They were at some point in time associated with the college, either as students or faculty members.
An article on the discovery of the frog species was published in 'Zootaxa', a New Zealand-based peer-reviewed scientific mega journal for animal taxonomists, on April 14.
Purkayastha said the research on the frog species started in 2004 and he and the other researchers had concluded that the species belonged to the Leptobrachium smithi frog species, also found in the Southeast Asian countries and Bangladesh.
“In the past, limited data hindered our understanding of Leptobrachium species in Assam. However, recent discoveries of Leptobrachium rakhinense in Myanmar and Leptobrachium sylheticum in Bangladesh have provided crucial insights, prompting a re-evaluation of the Assamese population previously identified as Leptobrachium smithi. Through a comprehensive multivariate approach -- integrating morphometric, genetic, and bioacoustic analyses -- we were able to establish that the population in Assam represents a distinct, previously undescribed species,” said Purkayastha.
He insisted on increased studies on urban biodiversity. He said urban biodiversity could be as diverse as that of a National Park.
“When we talk about wildlife, the national parks immediately come to our mind. Researches are also mostly conducted there. Sometime ago, we prepared a checklist of urban biodiversity in the context of Guwahati. We found it to be as diverse as any national park,” Purkayastha said.
“Some countries do conduct detailed studies on urban biodiversity. They have sufficient data. I feel there should be more studies on urban biodiversity in India. Possibly, we are yet to know more about species interactions,” he further stated.
According to Purkayastha, the Garbhanga Reserve Forest is not just home to this unique frog species, it is also a vital green lung for Guwahati.
“Rich in plant and animal life, including elephants, butterflies and rare birds, Garbhanga helps regulate the city’s climate and water systems. Unfortunately, it is under threat from urban sprawl and habitat destruction,” he lamented.