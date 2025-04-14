On Ambedkar Jayanti, Dalit groom prevented from entering temple near Mhow, prays in police presence

INDORE: A day when the country celebrated birth anniversary of chief Constitution maker and social reformer Dr B R Ambedkar, a groom from the Dalit community had to offer prayers at a Lord Ram temple in police presence after an argument between two groups at a village in Indore district.

Ambedkar, a revered figure among Dalits, was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow in Indore district.

As per accounts provided by eyewitnesses and videos on social media, the groom, belonging to the Balai community, arrived at the temple in Sanghvi village, 25km from Mhow town, with his marriage procession and guests but was not allowed to enter the temple.

After nearly two hours of argument, the groom offered prayers at the temple along with a few of his family members in the presence of cops.

Reacting to the incident, Manoj Parmar, president of the All India Balai Mahasangh, said, "Due to the frustrated mentality of some people, our community still has to face caste discrimination in rural areas."

However, the police denied claims that the Dalit man was prevented from entering the temple and asserted there was an argument between two groups over entering the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine, where only priests are allowed as per local traditions.

Some videos of the incident have surfaced on social media.