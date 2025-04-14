Pact with dairy board will double milk collection in MP co-op sector: Shah

BHOPAL: The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the MP Dairy Federation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Bhopal on Sunday, in the presence of Union Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. This agreement aims to expand, diversify, and modernize the cooperative dairy sector in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the state-level cooperatives conference thereafter, Shah said, “The MoU between the NDDB and the state dairy federation targets doubling milk collection by the state cooperative sector from the current 12 lakh litres to 24 lakh litres.”

“MP produces 5.5 crore litres of milk, which accounts for 9% of the country’s total milk output. However, less than 1% of milk comes from dairy cooperatives.