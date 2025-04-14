Pashupati Paras quits NDA ahead of Bihar assembly polls

PATNA: Former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras on Monday formally announced to quit the BJP-JD(U) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said that the RLJP is no longer a part of the ruling alliance both in the state and at the centre.

Paras had resigned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet after his party was denied any seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

On the other hand, his nephew and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan was allotted five seats in the parliamentary election.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Paras said, “Henceforth we have no connections with NDA. We will go with the alliance which will provide us due respect and also a respectable number of seats in the assembly elections.”

When asked about his future plans, Paras said, “It will be revealed to you at an opportune time. First, we have announced to snap ties with NDA.”

During ‘dahi-chura bhoj (feast) in January this year, RJD chief and former chief minister Lalu Prasad had met Paras, giving enough indications of RLJP joining hands with RJD-led mahagathbandhan or grand alliance.