PNB bank fraud case: Mehul Choksi to appeal against arrest citing medical reasons

Fugitive Indian diamond merchant Mehul Choksi’s lawyers are preparing to file an appeal against his arrest in Belgium, days after Indian authorities submitted an extradition request.

Choksi, one of the prime accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, was arrested on Saturday, April 12.

He had been staying in Antigua since 2018 but was traced to Belgium last year, where he claimed to be undergoing medical treatment.

According to a report by The Indian Express, his lawyer said they would seek bail on medical grounds as he is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

“His human rights will be greatly affected,” said Vijay Aggarwal during a press conference, expressing concern over Choksi’s treatment if he is sent back to India.

“That’s a procedure. Basically, we will be defending it on two grounds. It is a political case and, secondly, because of the human condition in India,” he added.

According to an NDTV report, the Belgian Justice Department confirmed that Choksi was arrested on April 12 and is currently being held in detention while also confirming that they received India’s extradition request.

However, officials declined to share further details, citing standard procedures in such cases.

The matter is expected to be heard only after five days when the legal team will file the appeal.

65-year-old Choksi, fled India on January 2, 2018. He is wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly defrauding Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,850 crore through fake Letters of Undertaking. In 2018, he was named an accused, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, in the Rs 13,000-crore PNB scam, prompting the ED to seek his declaration as a Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO) under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.