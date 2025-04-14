PNB bank fraud case: On CBI’s Interpol notice fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi arrested in Belgium

NEW DELHI: With the CBI’s Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN) was live against fugitive Indian diamond merchant Mehul Choksi with member nations, law enforcement authorities in Belgium have arrested him and informed India about his detention, sources here said on Monday.

India has an extradition treaty with Belgium and the authorities there have asked Indian agencies to submit a formal extradition request, they added.

The sources said, Choksi, who is currently lodged in a jail, is expected to seek bail and an immediate release, citing health reasons, as his defence team plans to move for bail, claiming that it will oppose his extradition.

The sources, while giving details of the turn of events, said, Choksi was arrested in Belgium on Saturday after local authorities confirmed his presence in the country. Now with him under custody, preparations were being made for his extradition to India, they added.

Choksi, a 65-year-old fugitive diamond merchant, left India on January 2, 2018 and is wanted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly defrauding public sector bank PNB of Rs 13,850 crore. His nephew, Nirav Modi, also partnered him in the fraud.