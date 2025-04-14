Punjab LoP Bajwa skips summons issued by Punjab Police over 'grenade' remark, seeks time till April 15

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa did not appear before the cyber crime police station in Phase 7 of Mohali on April 14 over 'grenade' remark.

He had sought time till April 15 to face 'questioning' after he was booked late evening on April 13 by the Punjab Police.

He was issued 'summons' for claiming that 50 hand grenades entered the State, 18 were used in blasts, while 32 remained unaccounted for.

The summons issued to Bajwa by Superintendent of Police (cyber crime cell) Harbir Singh Atwal read, "In pursuance of Sub Section (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, I hereby inform you that during the investigation of FIR No. 19 dated April 13, 2025 under Sections 353(2) and 197(1) of the BNS registered at Cyber Crime police station, Phase 7, SAS Nagar, it is revealed that there are 'reasonable' grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances about the present investigation. Hence, you are directed to appear before me at the police station concerned on Monday at noon.”