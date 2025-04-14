Punjab LoP Bajwa skips summons issued by Punjab Police over 'grenade' remark, seeks time till April 15

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa did not appear before the cyber crime police station in Phase 7 of Mohali on April 14 over 'grenade' remark.
He had sought time till April 15 to face 'questioning' after he was booked late evening on April 13 by the Punjab Police.
He was issued 'summons' for claiming that 50 hand grenades entered the State, 18 were used in blasts, while 32 remained unaccounted for.
The summons issued to Bajwa by Superintendent of Police (cyber crime cell) Harbir Singh Atwal read, "In pursuance of Sub Section (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, I hereby inform you that during the investigation of FIR No. 19 dated April 13, 2025 under Sections 353(2) and 197(1) of the BNS registered at Cyber Crime police station, Phase 7, SAS Nagar, it is revealed that there are 'reasonable' grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances about the present investigation. Hence, you are directed to appear before me at the police station concerned on Monday at noon.”
However, Bajwa, through his counsel, expressed his inability to appear before the police in Mohali on April 14 at noon and sought time till 2 pm on April 15 to do so.
His lawyer met police officials and assured them that his client would present himself for questioning on April 15.
A case has been registered against Bajwa at Cyber Crime police station in Mohali under Sections 197(1)(d) (false and misleading information that endangers country’s sovereignty and unity) and 353(2) (false statements intend to create enmity and hatred or ill will) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
In an interview to a private television channel, Bajwa had claimed, "I have come to know that 50 bombs have reached Punjab. Of them, 18 have exploded, 32 are yet to go off.’’
Bajwa made the statement following 16 grenade attack incidents that took place across the State since September last year, targeting police establishments, religious places, and residences.
The latest attack was on BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia’s house in Jalandhar on April 8.
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring called for a protest at the party office on April 15 to protest against the Aam Aadmi Party government’s action against Bajwa.
"The Mann government is misusing the police to browbeat its rivals,” he had said.