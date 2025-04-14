SC to hear plea of Bihar DSP seeking to quash rape case filed against him in different city after 10 years

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to adjudicate on April 17, a plea filed by a senior police officer seeking to quash a rape case filed against him after the delay of ten years. The FIR was allegedly registered at a different place, away from where the crime had taken place.

The accused, Somesh Kumar Mishra, a former trainee DSP presently working as DSP in Bihar's Gopalganj, has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the top court seeking to quash the FIR against him. Mishra moved SC after the Patna High Court in 2022 refused to quash the FIR against him.

According to the prosecution, Mishra is accused of sexually assaulting the victim at gunpoint between the years 2009 and 2012.

According to Mishra's lawyer Shailendra Mani Tripathi, the case against him was initiated without the due process of law.

"The case has been initiated without the lodging of an FIR, which is contrary to legal requirements. And also there is no content prescribed in the FIR. The proceedings are not in accordance with the law. The FIR indicates that the distance from the place of occurrence to the police station is 2 kilometers. However, it has been alleged that the incident took place in Delhi," Tripathy alleged.

"Furthermore, there are no allegations pertaining to Bhagalpur in the entire report. The police, without any jurisdiction, conducted an arbitrary investigation and then filed a charge sheet in the Sessions Court, Bhagalpur," he said.