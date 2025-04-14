Security beefed up in Manipur's Bishnupur, Churachandpur districts

IMPHAL: Security was tightened in Manipur's Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts on Monday, as many Meiteis camped in Moirang to undertake their annual pilgrimage to the Thangjing foothills a site they consider sacred while members of the Kuki-Zo community urged them to refrain from the journey.

To prevent any untoward incident, security deployment was increased in Kwakta and Phougakchai Ikhai in Bishnupur district, officials said.

The pilgrimage route to Thangjing must pass through these areas.

The Thangjing Hill is considered a sacred site by the Meitei community, who traditionally visit the area in April.

On Sunday, many Meitei pilgrims from various parts of the Imphal Valley offered prayers at the Thangjing temple in Bishnupur and camped overnight in Moirang and surrounding areas, preparing for the pilgrimage in the days ahead.

Hundreds of Kuki-Zo community members gathered at the Thangjing Hill in Manipur's Churachandpur district and staged demonstrations on Sunday to prevent Meiteis from undertaking their annual pilgrimage to the "sacred site," officials said.

The agitators reached the hill in vehicles from various parts to hold a sit-in, they said.

"Whoever attempts to cross the buffer zone shall be considered a direct challenge to the Kuki-Zo community, and any untoward incidents that occur during such attempts shall be solely the responsibility of those who undertake them," it added.

The buffer zone, which is heavily guarded by security forces, separates the Meitei-controlled Imphal Valley and the Kuki-dominated hill districts.

On Saturday, several Kuki-Zo civil society organisations "warned" the Meitei community against climbing the Thangjing Hill, stating that any such attempt "will be opposed tooth and nail".

Six Kuki organisations have protested the entry of Meitei pilgrims in Thangjing hills.

Meanwhile, Meitei Heritage Society in a statement said, "rule of law should prevail and the constitutional rights of citizens should be safeguarded."

"Threatening Meiteis to skip the pilgrimage to Thangjing hills is unconstitutional and is a blatant violation of freedom of free movement and right to religious practices," the society added.