Serious gap between decision makers, people result in lack of moral accountability: Satyarthi

DUBAI: There is a serious gap between decision makers and people they cater to, and this gap is widening, said Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi on the concluding day of the Global Justice, Love and Peace Summit, held in Dubai on April 12 and 13.

Satyarthi was talking to PTI on the sidelines of the summit on Sunday.

In a session held late Sunday evening, Satyarthi, along with 11 other Nobel Laureates, shared their experiences in tackling bureaucracy and societal apathy in their journey towards social transformation.

"This is resulting in a serious lack of moral accountability and responsibility. We talk of legal accountability, regulations, rules, laws, but moral responsibility goes even deeper in holding people accountable. This is lacking in all walks of life, but especially at the level where decisions are made," said Satyarthi.

The others who participated in the session include Nobel Peace Laureates from Tunisia Abdessattar Ben Moussa, Mohamed Fadhel Mahfoudh, Ouided Bouchamaoui and Houcine Abbasi, from Poland Lech Walesa, from Liberia's Leymah Gbowee, from Sri Lanka Mohan Munasinghe, from Iraq Nadia Murad, from Iran Shirin Ebadi.