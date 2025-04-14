Shinde meets Amit Shah; raises concerns over Ajit Pawar's 'refusal' to allocate funds to Shiv Sena ministers

"Shinde told Mr Shah that his party is the major party and a natural alliance of the BJP, still, it has been badly treated in the incumbent government. It was also pointed out that in the recent budget, BJP and NCP MLAs got more funds than the Shiv Sena MLAs,” said sources, adding Shinde also raised the appointment of the Nasik and Raigad district guardian ministry.

Sources added that senior BJP leader assured DCM Eknath Shinde that his complaint will be resolved and it will be also ensured that his ministers and MLAs will not face any paucity of funds in Mahayuti government.

Reacting to this development, DCM Ajit Pawar said that he was with Amit Shah for the entire day, but he did not tell him about such a complaint of DCM Eknath Shinde.

He said if DCM Eknath Shinde wanted to say something, he would have directly communicated with him.

“I do not think that Shinde would complain against me to Amit Shah. I am sure if Shinde has any issue, he would raise this issue with me or speak with my personal assistants. We regularly meet in cabinet and have other key meetings. If there are any issues, then that can be resolved through the dialogue,” Ajit Pawar.