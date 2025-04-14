Shinde meets Amit Shah; raises concerns over Ajit Pawar's 'refusal' to allocate funds to Shiv Sena ministers

MUMBAI: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde reportedly raised concerns against DCM Ajit Pawar to Union Minister Amit Shah for not approving Shiv Sena’s ministers and MLAs' development fund-related files.
This comes amid Amit Shah’s Maharashtra tour, where he visited Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial at Raigad Fort and senior Mahayuti leaders.
During this visit, Eknath Shinde had sought a separate meeting with Amit Shah. The meeting between Shinde and Shah took place in absence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.
Eknath Shinde briefed Amit Shah about how his party MLAs and ministers were deprived of the development fund by the DCM Ajit Pawar-led finance department.
"The Shiv Sena ministers are not getting adequate funds despite the official budget of their respective departments. Most of the files of Shiv Sena ministers and MLAs are returned by the finance department with red remarks citing a shortage of funds or some other issues," said sources.
"Shinde told Mr Shah that his party is the major party and a natural alliance of the BJP, still, it has been badly treated in the incumbent government. It was also pointed out that in the recent budget, BJP and NCP MLAs got more funds than the Shiv Sena MLAs,” said sources, adding Shinde also raised the appointment of the Nasik and Raigad district guardian ministry.
Sources added that senior BJP leader assured DCM Eknath Shinde that his complaint will be resolved and it will be also ensured that his ministers and MLAs will not face any paucity of funds in Mahayuti government.
Reacting to this development, DCM Ajit Pawar said that he was with Amit Shah for the entire day, but he did not tell him about such a complaint of DCM Eknath Shinde.
He said if DCM Eknath Shinde wanted to say something, he would have directly communicated with him.
“I do not think that Shinde would complain against me to Amit Shah. I am sure if Shinde has any issue, he would raise this issue with me or speak with my personal assistants. We regularly meet in cabinet and have other key meetings. If there are any issues, then that can be resolved through the dialogue,” Ajit Pawar.