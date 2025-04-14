Solar power for village where soldier died in ops

NEW DELHI: In a tribute to Colonel Santosh Mahadik, Shaurya Chakra, the Indian Army has launched a solar electrification and LPG distribution initiative in Simari, a remote border village near Tithwal in Kashmir’s Karnah Valley. Simari falls in Kupwara district where Col Mahadik laid down his life battling terrorists in November 2015.
“In a fitting tribute to this extraordinary soldier, the Indian Army, under Operation Sadbhavana and in collaboration with the Pune-based NGO Aseem Foundation, has initiated a comprehensive solar electrification and LPG distribution project in the village,” an Army officer said on condition of anonymity.
“Col Mahadik was known not only for his exceptional bravery and leadership on the battlefield but also for his deep empathy and commitment to local communities,” he added.
Simari has long been defined by its isolation. The village, one half of which lies in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, holds deep strategic and democratic importance as India’s polling booth number 1.
The Army officer said that before the initiative, the villagers faced hardships, with their lives affected by frequent power outages and a dependence on kerosene lamps and firewood. “Daily activities, especially children’s education and women’s household chores, were routinely disrupted due to inadequate lighting and energy supplies. Recognising these challenges, the Indian Army conceptualised a sustainable solution to empower the community through renewable energy and clean cooking solutions,” the officer said.
The project has electrified all 53 homes in the village using solar energy organised into four micro-grid clusters, each equipped with state-of-the-art solar panels, batteries, inverters, and essential electrical infrastructure.
“Homes now shine brightly with LED lights, power sockets, and safety mechanisms, dramatically improving the quality of life. Additionally, every household received LPG connections, including double-burner stoves, regulators, and safety hoses, significantly reducing health risks associated with indoor smoke and greatly benefiting the environment,” the officer said.