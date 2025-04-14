Solar power for village where soldier died in ops

NEW DELHI: In a tribute to Colonel Santosh Mahadik, Shaurya Chakra, the Indian Army has launched a solar electrification and LPG distribution initiative in Simari, a remote border village near Tithwal in Kashmir’s Karnah Valley. Simari falls in Kupwara district where Col Mahadik laid down his life battling terrorists in November 2015.

“In a fitting tribute to this extraordinary soldier, the Indian Army, under Operation Sadbhavana and in collaboration with the Pune-based NGO Aseem Foundation, has initiated a comprehensive solar electrification and LPG distribution project in the village,” an Army officer said on condition of anonymity.

“Col Mahadik was known not only for his exceptional bravery and leadership on the battlefield but also for his deep empathy and commitment to local communities,” he added.

Simari has long been defined by its isolation. The village, one half of which lies in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, holds deep strategic and democratic importance as India’s polling booth number 1.