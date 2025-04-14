Teenage girl from Assam found dead in missionary school hostel in Madhya Pradesh; police suspect suicide

BHOPAL: A 16-year-old girl from Assam was found dead in the hostel room of a missionary school in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh.

The educational institution management has alleged it as a case of suicide, and the police too are suspecting it to be a suicidal death. The local VHP leaders, however, are demanding a deeper probe into the matter.

The teenage girl identified as Pratima Bhagwar – originally hailing from Sonitpur area of Assam’s Golaghat district – was enrolled in the school for the last six months and was staying in the hostel run by the same institution.

As per the hostel staff, on Sunday evening, the teenage girl allegedly hanged herself to death while there was no one else in the room. She was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

“The girl was enrolled in the Pushp Sadan Convent School-cum-hostel last year. On Sunday evening, we were informed that she had died by suicide. The body has been kept in the mortuary after the autopsy, and her family in Assam has been informed about it," Satna Civil Lines police station in-charge Yogendra Singh Parihar said.