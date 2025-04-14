Thousands throng Deekshabhoomi on Ambedkar's birth anniversary

NAGPUR: Thousands of people on Monday morning arrived at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur to pay tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary and take part in various programmes scheduled to mark the occasion.

Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution and social reformer, embraced Buddhism at Deekshabhoomi in 1956, making it a revered site for lakhs of his followers.

People from across India started arriving in Maharashtra's Nagpur city from Sunday to pay respects to Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti trustee Vilas Gajghate said their organisation, the district administration and police department have made elaborate arrangements for the safety of people and proper management of the programme as lakhs of followers of Ambedkar will be visiting the venue during the day.

Pandals have been set up in the premises for the people, he said.

The samiti members will pay floral tributes at the statute of Dr Ambedkar and his 'asthi' (mortal remains) kept at Deekshabhoomi at 10 am, Gajghate said.

On March 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Deekshabhoomi.

He went inside the stupa at the site and paid homage to Ambedkar's 'asthi' kept there.

He said building a "developed and inclusive Bharat" will be the true tribute to Dr Ambedkar.