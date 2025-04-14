Three 'criminals' flee from police custody in Punjab, nabbed within 24 hours

CHANDIGARH: Three alleged criminals who escaped from police lock-up in Muktsar, Punjab were arrested within twenty four hours after they fled. Five police personnel have been placed under suspension for negligence

Sources said that on Thursday Muktsar police had arrested Boota Singh of Muktsar and Lovetain of Fazilka. Police also seized 3.3 quintals of poppy husk from them.

In another case, one Shamsher Singh of Kattianwali village was arrested in connection with an attempt to murder case.

However, all the three managed to escape from the lock-up in Kabarwala police station after partially breaking the window grills on Saturday night.

Police nabbed Boota within few hours after his escape. Lovetain and Shamsher were arrested after continuous efforts by several police teams.

Meanwhile, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kabarwala police station, Inspector Davinder Kumar and five other police personnel ASI Jarnail Singh, assistant munshi Narinder Singh and Home Guard jawans Gurmeet Singh, Manjit Singh and Mehtab Singh were on Sunday suspended for negligence of duty.

A First Information Report (FIR) was also registered against Jarnail, Narinder and three home guard personnel who were on duty at the time of escape of the criminals.

Meanwhile Sub Inspector Ravinder Kumar has been posted as the new SHO of Kabarwala police station.