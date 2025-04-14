Three Jain monks resting in Hanuman temple attacked by armed youths in Neemuch; six arrested

BHOPAL: Three Jain monks resting in a Hanuman Temple of a village in Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border in western MP’s Neemuch district were allegedly attacked by anti-social elements on April 13.

The incident triggered protests by residents in Singoli town of Neemuch district, close to the state’s border with Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district.

The police arrested six youngsters, who they claimed were involved in the attack.

The incident happened in Kachchala village in the Singoli area of Neemuch district at around 11 pm on April 13. The three middle-aged Jain monks were resting inside the temple before taking their onward journey to Rajasthan.

A group of men (all youngsters) armed with rods and sticks attacked the three monks and even tore their clothes.

On hearing their cry for help, villagers rushed to the spot, but by then the attackers had left already.

Acting on specific inputs, a police team traced the accused a few hours later.