Two operatives of terror module held with IED

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has averted a possible targeted terror attack in the border state by busting a terror module being operated by Germany-based Gurpreet Singh, alias Goldy Dhillon, with the arrest of its two key operatives.

A 2.8 kg IED containing 1.6 Kg RDX along with a remote control was seized from them. DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday that the operation was conducted jointly by teams of Counter Intelligence Ferozepur and State Special Operating cell, SAS Nagar.

The arrested have been identified as Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh, residents of District Fatehgarh Sahib. The two were previously involved in multiple narcotics-related cases. Yadav said NIA has declared Rs 10 lakh reward on Dhillon, a key operative of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang.