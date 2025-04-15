3 Jain monks in Madhya Pradesh temple attacked by youths from Rajasthan

BHOPAL: Three Shwetambara Jain monks resting in a Hanuman Temple of a village on the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border in western MP’s Neemuch district were allegedly attacked by anti-social elements late Sunday night.

The incident triggered protests by local residents in Singoli town of Neemuch district, close to the state’s border with Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district. Prior to the protests the police had arrested six youngsters, whom it claimed were involved in the attack.

According to the FIR filed on the complaint of Singoli town resident Bhawarlal Mehta, the incident occurred in Kachchala village in the Singoli area of Neemuch district at around 11 p.m. on Sunday, while the monks were resting inside the temple before taking their onward journey to Rajasthan the next morning.

The youngsters approached them and asked for money and valuables. When the monks said that they were Jain munis on religious trek and had no money or valuables, the men mercilessly attacked them with lathis and rods. Despite being injured, the monks managed to escape to the main road and sought help from the local residents.

The matter was subsequently reported to the local police by the villagers. A 2.20-minute video showing the police at the spot after the incident has visuals which showed multiple injuries on the back, head, neck, and faces of the victims.

Acting on specific inputs, a police team traced the accused a few hours later.