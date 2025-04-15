AAP leader Sanjay Singh demands 'Phule' movie to be released without cuts

PUNE: Amid a controversy over the portrayal of Brahmins in the movie, 'Phule', AAP leader Sanjay Singh demanded on Tuesday that the biopic be released without any cuts or edits.

He alleged that the opposition to the release of the movie amounts to insulting Dalits and the people who consider the Phules as their role models.

The online release of the movie trailer on April 10 led to objections from some Brahmin groups who claimed that the community is portrayed in poor light.

"When people across the country are celebrating the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, there is disappointment over the opposition to the release of 'Phule', a film based on the life and work of Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai.