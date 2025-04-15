Aikeyme 25: 1st India, Africa 6-day maritime exercise on

NEW DELHI: India launched its largest-ever, six-day joint naval exercise with nine African nations called Africa India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME) on Sunday to enhance interoperability and synergise action among the maritime forces of partner nations.

The exercise, concluding on April 18, involves Comoros, Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, and South Africa, alongside the co-hosts India and Tanzania. It is divided into two phases: harbour and sea operations.

India and Tanzania jointly inaugurated the harbour phase in Dar-es-Salaam. Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, Tanzania’s Minister of Defence and National Service, and Sanjay Seth, Union Minister of State for Defence, officiated at the ceremony.

Dignitaries present included the Chief of Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF), the Chief of Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, and the High Commissioner of India to Tanzania, reinforcing the importance of bilateral defence relationships. Sanjay Seth emphasised the African proverb — If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together—to highlight the need for enduring partnerships in maritime security.

Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax underscored the necessity of a collective approach to address challenges such as piracy and trafficking.

The Indian Navy said in a statement, “She reaffirmed Tanzania’s commitment to hosting future editions of Aikeyme and detailed the collaborative framework for regional maritime security.”

Her remarks firmly established that the relationship extends beyond military affairs, advocating for broader regional cooperation, the Navy added.

Planned activities during the harbour phase include Table Top and Command Post Exercises focused on anti-piracy ops and information-sharing alongside joint training in seamanship and Visit Board Search and Seizure exercises in collaboration with the TPDF.

Additionally, Indian Naval ships will be open to visitors during the harbour phase to engage with the local population. The sea phase, scheduled from 16 to 18 April, will focus on strengthening maritime security cooperation among the participating maritime nations.

The exercise aims to develop collaborative solutions to common regional maritime challenges. The Indian Navy’s maiden initiative also highlights the strong and friendly relations between India and African nations.

Indian Naval Ships INS Chennai (destroyer) and INS Kesari [Landing Ship Tank (Large)] have arrived in Dar-es-Salaam to participate in the exercise.