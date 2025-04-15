Amended Waqf Act not against Muslim community, meant to correct 'past mistakes': Minister Kiren Rijiju

KOCHI: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on April 15 said that the amendments in the Waqf Act were not targeted at the Muslim community and instead were meant to correct 'past mistakes'.

The Union Minister for Minority Affairs, speaking at a press conference here, said that the intention of the Union government was to ensure that in India there is no provision for anybody to "forcefully and unilaterally" take away someone's land.

He said that the Waqf law was amended as certain provisions in it gave "unprecedented power and authority to the Waqf Boards".

"This is not targeted at Muslim community. It is to correct mistakes of the past," he said.