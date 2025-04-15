Appropriate time has come, hopeful Jammu and Kashmir's statehood will be restored: CM Omar Abdullah

SRI NAGAR: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on April 15 said he was hopeful that statehood will be restored to Jammu and Kashmir very soon and the 'appropriate time has come'.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a bridge in Pulwama district.

"We think the appropriate time has come, six months have passed after since the assembly elections. (Union Home Minister Amit) Shah came here, I had a separate meeting with him, a good one...I am still hopeful that JK will soon get its statehood back," Abdullah said.

On the opposition's charge that the ruling party scuttled the discussion on the Waqf Amendment Act, he said the adjournment motion could not have been admitted as the bill was passed by Parliament.

"The Speaker made everything clear on the last day. Perhaps, the mistake by the members was that they brought an adjournment motion. An adjournment motion is only brought to discuss the works of the JK government because the government has to respond," he remarked.

"Tell me had that adjournment motion been accepted, how would we have responded as the Waqf Bill was not brought by us. It was passed by the Centre in the Parliament," he said.