Assamese language made compulsory for all government communications in Assam

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has made the Assamese language compulsory for all official works in the state barring five districts under the Bodoland Territorial Region and three districts in the Barak Valley.

An official notification said the issuance of all government notifications, office memoranda, acts, rules, regulations, scheme guidelines, transfer and posting orders would be both in English and Assamese languages.

“In the districts of the Barak Valley, Bengali shall be used in addition to English for the aforementioned official purposes. In the Bodoland Territorial Region, Bodo shall be used in addition to English for the aforementioned official purposes,” the notification said.

All notifications, orders, acts, rules, regulations and guidelines issued by the central government shall be published by translating into the Assamese language (Bodo and Bengali, wherever applicable) within thirty days of receipt by the department concerned.