BJP government will reduce everything to 'zero' before its exit: Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre of not delivering on their promises and alleged that the party was repackaging old schemes with new names to mislead the public.

"Before they become zero themselves, everything around them is turning into zero," Yadav said in a swipe at the BJP in a post on X.

"Just like their 'zero tolerance' has become zero, the slogan of 'zero poverty' will also turn out to be a BJP-style jumla," the former chief minister said.

India gave the world the concept of zero in mathematics, "not for distributing lies among people", he added.