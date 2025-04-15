Campaign against Maoists to be intensified in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa

During the meeting, Chaibasa SP Ashutosh Shekhar provided detailed information about the progress of the operation and the geographical layout of the area. The DGP encouraged the CRPF and police personnel involved in the operation and urged them to carry out the mission more effectively.

This meeting underscores the state’s commitment to achieving a Naxal-free Jharkhand, with concerted efforts aimed at restoring peace and fostering development in the affected regions.

Notably, several Maoist commanders remain confined with their squads in the Saranda forests of Chaibasa and have planted thousands of IEDs to prevent security forces from entering the jungles. As a result, regular incidents of blasts are occurring during operations.

Since November 2022, six security personnel have lost their lives, while 20 others have been critically injured. Additionally, nearly 22 civilians have died, and around a dozen more have been critically injured in IED blasts triggered by Maoists in the jungles of Chaibasa.

According to the Chaibasa SP, despite the Maoists having planted IEDs throughout the area, security forces are advancing slowly into the jungles with full determination and have established several temporary security camps in the core Maoist areas.

The state police launched a joint operation in the Kolhan jungles in November 2022 following a tip-off that some senior Maoist leaders, including Misir Besra and Patiram Majhi alias Anal Da, were hiding in that forest stretch, which is considered strategically important.