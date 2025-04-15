CBI raids 12 locations, arrests four kingpins in digital arrest case; victim extorted 42 times over three months

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said it has arrested four kingpins in a major ‘digital arrest’ case, where a victim was extorted 42 times over three months to the tune of Rs 7.67 crore by cyber-criminals posing as law enforcement officers.

The case, originally registered at the Cyber Police Station in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, was taken over by the CBI at the request of the Rajasthan government. Officials said the victim was digitally detained by cyber fraudsters impersonating personnel from various enforcement agencies.

The arrests, two each from Mumbai and Moradabad, were made as part of the CBI’s ongoing Operation Chakra-V. Extensive follow-up search operations were carried out at 12 locations across the country, including Moradabad and Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai in Maharashtra, Jaipur in Rajasthan and Krishnanagar in West Bengal.