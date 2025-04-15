Chhattisgarh BJP MP expresses concern with CM over crime, traffic

RAIPUR: BJP Lok Sabha MP from Raipur Brijmohan Agrawal has written to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to fill the police force’s existing vacancies immediately in light of growing concern over rising crime and traffic issues in the state capital, Raipur.

He asked the chief minister to strengthen the law and order situation in the capital by promptly recruiting personnel against vacant posts and sanctioning additional strength in the police force deployed there.

“Understaffed police not just leads to long duty hours and stress among the personnel, affecting their proper functioning, but also makes life difficult for the 16 lakh population in the capital region”, said Agrawal.

He said that of the 3,805 sanctioned posts in the police department for Raipur district, 796 were vacant, and the current security ratio was one policeman for every 477 persons.

“And out of the sanctioned 2,738 posts for constables, only 2,007 have been deployed. There is a need to increase the strength of the force in view of frequent VIP movements and rising population,” he pointed out.

In response to the letter, the government stated it would consider the matters raised by the BJP MP.