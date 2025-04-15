CM Hemant Soren replaces Shibu Soren as JMM President

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren replaced Shibu Soren as JMM President. The decision was taken at the 13th convention of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) being held in Ranchi on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, a new post ‘Founding Patron’ has been created by amending the party’s constitution for Shibu Soren.
The party also abolished the post of Executive President—a role previously held by Hemant Soren.
In place of the executive president, a new post of Founding Patron has been created for Shibu Soren. Hemant Soren was given the responsibility of executive president during the Jamshedpur convention in 2015 and held it for almost 10 years.
Under his leadership, the party won two Assembly elections.
Earlier, Nalin Soren proposed the name of Shibu Soren for the newly created post of founder patron of JMM, seconded by Stephen Marandi, which was approved unanimously by the party leaders and workers.
After this, Shibu Soren was officially elected as the founder patron of the party. Later, Hemant Soren's name was proposed as the president of JMM. Shibu Soren announced the name of Hemant Soren as the central president of JMM. With this, JMM is ushering in a new era under the leadership of Hemant Soren.
Formed in 1972, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha began as a tribal rights movement under the leadership of Shibu Soren. Originally a grassroots platform advocating for the creation of a separate tribal state, the party was instrumental in the formation of Jharkhand in 2000 after decades of struggle and sacrifice.
Now, with assembly elections round the corners in the neighbouring states, the JMM appears ready to broaden its reach and redefine its identity on the national stage.
After the formation of JMM in 1972, Vinod Bihari Mahto was made the first president of JMM, holding the post till 1984. Later in 1984, when the political circumstances changed, Shibu Soren appointed Nirmal Mahto as the president of JMM.
Later, Shibu Soren was given the responsibility and had been serving as the party president since 1987, playing a key role in shaping the direction of the party. Shibu Soren remained party president for about 38 long years.
JMM, under Shibu Soren’s leadership, intensified the movement for a separate state, giving voice to the aspirations of the people of Jharkhand. The party’s symbol, bow and arrow, became a powerful emblem of identity, pride, and rights for the people of the region. From forests and hills to fields, villages, towns, and cities, the party expanded its reach.
Starting in the 1980s, JMM also made its mark in electoral politics and gradually gained a foothold in the parliamentary system. According to party leaders, in his new role as Founding Patron, Shibu Soren will continue to guide the party as a mentor.