CM Hemant Soren replaces Shibu Soren as JMM President

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren replaced Shibu Soren as JMM President. The decision was taken at the 13th convention of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) being held in Ranchi on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a new post ‘Founding Patron’ has been created by amending the party’s constitution for Shibu Soren.

The party also abolished the post of Executive President—a role previously held by Hemant Soren.

In place of the executive president, a new post of Founding Patron has been created for Shibu Soren. Hemant Soren was given the responsibility of executive president during the Jamshedpur convention in 2015 and held it for almost 10 years.

Under his leadership, the party won two Assembly elections.

Earlier, Nalin Soren proposed the name of Shibu Soren for the newly created post of founder patron of JMM, seconded by Stephen Marandi, which was approved unanimously by the party leaders and workers.

After this, Shibu Soren was officially elected as the founder patron of the party. Later, Hemant Soren's name was proposed as the president of JMM. Shibu Soren announced the name of Hemant Soren as the central president of JMM. With this, JMM is ushering in a new era under the leadership of Hemant Soren.