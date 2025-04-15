Congress MP Digvijaya Singh seeks FIR against Yoga Guru Ramdev for 'Sharbat Jihad’ remark

Singh said that Ramdev has built an empire worth crores of rupees by taking the help of religion and nationalism to sell his products, whereas many of Patanjali's products have not met the set standards and have been banned by competent court.

"He didn’t keep himself away from taking advantage of the opportunity even in the Covid pandemic and tried to deceive the whole country by making false promises of making a vaccine for Corona, and later apologised after being reprimanded by the Supreme Court. But even today he is misleading the public by his actions and playing with their religious sentiments,” Singh added.

According to Singh, the entire country knows the 'Hamdard' company, which businessman Ramdev has mentioned without naming it, has been trading Ayurvedic and Unani medicines in our country for about 100 years.

Businessman Ramdev's opposition to "Rooh Afza" syrup just because the owner of the company is a Muslim, amounts to hate speech and calling the sale of the said syrup "Sharbat Jihad" is unconstitutional.

Later talking to journalists, the septuagenarian Congress MP said, “I’ll wait for a week, if the FIR isn’t registered by Bhopal Police by then, I’ll move to the Court in the matter.”

While interacting with journalists further, the former MP CM also questioned why vast tract of land allotted to Patanjali Group in MP for varied business purposes, including Yoga, organic fertilizers, organic cotton production and food processing in Raisen, Narsinghpur, Jhabua, Satna, Sagar, Shivpuri, Guna and other districts was lying unutilized.

“The MP government cancelled land allotment to Infosys as the allotted land wasn’t being utilised by the IT major, so why is similar action not being initiated against him (Ramdev) and his business group?”

Reacting to Singh’s complaint against the Yoga Guru, Madhya Pradesh’s cabinet minister Vishwas Sarang addressed the former MP CM as ‘Diggy Miyan.’

“Diggy Miyan has an objection to saffron clothes worn by Baba Ramdev and not actually Baba Ramdev. He is slagging Baba Ramdev, but has taken pride in the past while glorifying controversial and extremist Islamic preacher Zakir Naik," he said

"Baba Ramdev, who has promoted Yoga across the world for healthy living, is seen by him (Singh) as a villain. Are foreign forces sponsoring him (Singh), does he derive pleasure in speaking against Sanatan Dharma, how far will he take his politics of minority appeasement?," he added.